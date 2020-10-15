Panmure Gordon Downgrades AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) to Hold

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) was downgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AVEVF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. HSBC raised AVEVA Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVEVA Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AVEVF stock opened at $61.40 on Tuesday. AVEVA Group has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.02.

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

