Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, BofA Securities started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pactiv Evergreen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

PTVE opened at $14.06 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcgrath acquired 8,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. Also, Director Jonathan D. Rich acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 73,909 shares of company stock worth $971,845.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.