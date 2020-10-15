Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Stock Price Down 14.1%

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) shares traded down 14.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.16. 1,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Booker Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 million, a PE ratio of -23.11 and a beta of -0.19.

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF)

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interest in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

