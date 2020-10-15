Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)’s stock price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.19 and last traded at $29.26. Approximately 82,751 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.51.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 261.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares during the period.

