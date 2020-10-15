Oxford Square Capital Corp to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by 30.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Oxford Square Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 110.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.7%.

NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $130.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.13. Oxford Square Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 182.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

