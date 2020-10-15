Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Outset Medical’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($4.14) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.75) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outset Medical currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

OM opened at $46.06 on Monday. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

