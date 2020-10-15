Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OM. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities began coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NYSE:OM opened at $46.06 on Monday. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

