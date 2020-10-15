OTCMKTS:PROSY (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY (OTCMKTS:PROSY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PROSY. HSBC raised shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:PROSY opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average is $17.61. OTCMKTS:PROSY has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $21.16.

Prosus N.V. engages international e-commerce and Internet businesses. It operates Internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, etail, travel, and other e-commerce. It has operations in China, India, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe, North America, Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

