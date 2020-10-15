Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Shares Up 5.3%

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) shares shot up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.18. 104,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 212,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Orion Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.87.

The company has a market cap of $95.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $183.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.13 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Orion Group news, Director Mary E. Sullivan bought 10,000 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 154,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 631.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 462,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 398,967 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 128,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

