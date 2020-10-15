Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s current price.

U has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BofA Securities began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.09.

Get Unity Software alerts:

NYSE:U opened at $90.02 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $102.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unity Software stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.