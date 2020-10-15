Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.43.

Shares of FROG opened at $73.80 on Monday. JFrog has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $90.80.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

