ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Lowered to “Sell” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of ONEOK from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group raised shares of ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Argus downgraded shares of ONEOK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ONEOK presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. ONEOK has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $78.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.03.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ONEOK will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 445.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ONEOK by 191.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.