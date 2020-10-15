OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMV AG) is an Austria-based integrated oil and gas company. It operates through two segments: Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment focuses on the exploration, development and production of oil and gas in three core regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), the North Sea, as well as the Middle East and Africa. The Downstream segment comprises two business units: Downstream Oil, that operates around 3,800 filling stations in approximately 10 countries, refineries in Austria and Germany, both of which feature integrated petrochemical production, as well as the Petrobrazi refinery in Romania, which processes predominantly Romanian crude oil, and Downstream Gas, that focuses on gas trade and sales, as well as owns a pipeline network and gas storage facilities in Austria. “

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OMVJF stock opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average is $31.91. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $21.12 and a one year high of $59.75.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.86%. Research analysts predict that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMVJF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.