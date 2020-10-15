Old North State Trust LLC Takes $38,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,649,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after buying an additional 1,156,226 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in General Electric by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in General Electric by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in General Electric by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,603,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,924 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.92. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Electric from $6.25 to $6.81 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.09.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.