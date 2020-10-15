Old North State Trust LLC Takes $30,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 306.4% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,570,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,937 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,923,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,765 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,604,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,517,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,291,000 after acquiring an additional 910,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Realty Income by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,585,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,233,000 after acquiring an additional 886,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $61.00 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.24.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous oct 20 dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.64%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.62.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

