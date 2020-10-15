Old North State Trust LLC Sells 1,862 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Old North State Trust LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,366 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.0% of Old North State Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,437 shares during the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 228,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,621,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $216,701,000 after purchasing an additional 102,532 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. 140166 restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.24.

INTC opened at $53.55 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average of $55.53. The stock has a market cap of $227.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

