Old North State Trust LLC Purchases Shares of 255 Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iqvia by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,564,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,917,680,000 after buying an additional 832,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Iqvia by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $856,647,000 after buying an additional 149,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Iqvia by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,893,000 after buying an additional 56,025 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Iqvia by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,028,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,814,000 after buying an additional 231,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its holdings in Iqvia by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $269,572,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $165.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.31. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $171.88.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iqvia news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total value of $464,479,395.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $7,372,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 698,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,698,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,149,451 shares of company stock valued at $502,350,243. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Iqvia from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Iqvia from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Iqvia from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Iqvia from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Iqvia in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.89.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

