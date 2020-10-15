Old North State Trust LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 125 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,810,470,000 after buying an additional 5,654,194 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 41,127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $692,268,000 after buying an additional 2,341,377 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,827,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $817,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,755 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,105,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $621,353,000 after purchasing an additional 702,164 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 760,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,339,000 after purchasing an additional 503,500 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,510 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,403 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH stock opened at $321.85 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $333.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $305.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.64.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

