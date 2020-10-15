Old North State Trust LLC Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Old North State Trust LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.51.

JPM stock opened at $100.22 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $305.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

