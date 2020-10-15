Old North State Trust LLC Invests $44,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,077,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753,534 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,001 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $194,454,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 385.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 447,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,488,000 after acquiring an additional 355,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,433,000.

VUG stock opened at $238.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.60. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $246.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

