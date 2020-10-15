Old North State Trust LLC Invests $41,000 in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in PPL by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.48 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.50 to $29.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.