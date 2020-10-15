Old North State Trust LLC Invests $36,000 in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.23.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $102.31 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $3,739,096.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,428,972 shares in the company, valued at $140,510,816.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $9,554,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,032 shares of company stock valued at $19,530,127. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

