Old North State Trust LLC Invests $28,000 in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UDR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in UDR by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 805,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,995,000 after purchasing an additional 468,700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in UDR by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 216,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 37,207 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in UDR by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 82,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $33.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.17.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $307.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.90 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zelman & Associates downgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Capital One Financial cut UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.85.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

