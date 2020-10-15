Old North State Trust LLC Invests $27,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.4% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 177,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Corning by 8.9% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 29,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 345.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. 140166 reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $2,949,412.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $888,272.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,163 shares of company stock worth $8,912,917. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

