Old North State Trust LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Old North State Trust LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,685 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.0% of Old North State Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 197,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $144.04 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $145.33. The firm has a market cap of $358.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.60.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

