Old North State Trust LLC Buys New Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 46.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Qorvo by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 54,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 33,255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Qorvo by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo stock opened at $135.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $140.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.91.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Qorvo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.05.

In other Qorvo news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total transaction of $342,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,234.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.80, for a total transaction of $314,028.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,658 shares of company stock worth $3,151,072. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

