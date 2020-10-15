Old North State Trust LLC Buys New Shares in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 954.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 104.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 46.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 59.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.10.

NYSE PRU opened at $66.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $97.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of -106.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.23.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

