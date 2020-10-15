Old North State Trust LLC Acquires Shares of 258 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 207.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after buying an additional 45,468 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,074,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,298,000 after buying an additional 24,470 shares during the period.

IJS opened at $131.93 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $85.63 and a 52-week high of $162.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.07.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

