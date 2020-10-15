OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of OGE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.38.

OGE stock opened at $30.92 on Monday. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.53, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.54%.

In other news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,082 shares in the company, valued at $403,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in OGE Energy by 250.0% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 244.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

