OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

OCFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Shares of OCFC opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.80.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. Analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,517.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 773.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

