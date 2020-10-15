Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Trading 5% Higher

Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPTT) traded up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.30. 13,076,114 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 250% from the average session volume of 3,741,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ocean Power Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get Ocean Power Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $49.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The energy company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.45% and a negative net margin of 615.46%.

About Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc is a renewable wave-energy technology company, which engages in the development of commercialize proprietary systems that generate electricity through ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Power Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Power Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.