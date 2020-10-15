NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NVIDIA in a report released on Monday, October 12th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BofA Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.49.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $563.81 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $589.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $519.42 and a 200-day moving average of $398.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $5,137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,320 shares of company stock worth $87,129,970. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

