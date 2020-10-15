NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Stock Price Down 5.7%

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.79 and last traded at $52.91. Approximately 889,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 896,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.12.

NUVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.28.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.67 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 20.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

