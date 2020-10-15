Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Novus Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of ear, nose and throat products. The company’s platform consists of OP-01 Foam Platform and OP-02 Surfactant Program. Novus Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Irvine, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

NASDAQ NVUS opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 million, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 2.46. Novus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $26.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novus Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Novus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 92,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.57% of Novus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novus Therapeutics Company Profile

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

