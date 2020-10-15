Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 109 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) has been given a CHF 109 price objective by Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NOVN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 86 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. HSBC set a CHF 86 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 105 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 101 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 75 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 94.79.

Novartis has a 12 month low of CHF 72.45 and a 12 month high of CHF 88.30.

