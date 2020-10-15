Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) CEO Matthijs Glastra Sells 5,000 Shares

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.92, for a total value of $574,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,978,916.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthijs Glastra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of Novanta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $562,700.00.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $112.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novanta Inc has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $117.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.41.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $144.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.12 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Novanta Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 1.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,978,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,015,000 after buying an additional 29,525 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Novanta by 0.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novanta by 4.3% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,002,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,020,000 after purchasing an additional 41,130 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Novanta by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 873,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Novanta by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

NOVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Novanta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

