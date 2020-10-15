Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) CEO Matthijs Glastra Sells 5,000 Shares

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.92, for a total value of $574,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,978,916.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Matthijs Glastra also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 17th, Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of Novanta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $562,700.00.
Shares of Novanta stock opened at $112.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novanta Inc has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $117.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.41.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 1.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,978,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,015,000 after buying an additional 29,525 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Novanta by 0.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novanta by 4.3% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,002,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,020,000 after purchasing an additional 41,130 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Novanta by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 873,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Novanta by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.
NOVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Novanta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.
About Novanta
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
