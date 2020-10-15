Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Shares Down 8.2%

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.42 and last traded at $16.59. Approximately 27,924,787 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 35,493,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

NCLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Macquarie cut Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.97.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 million. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 461.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.