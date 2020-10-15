NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NortonLifeLock’s near-term results are likely to continue benefiting from rise in demand for cybersecurity-related products due to continuously increasing global hacking events. Moreover, the recent divestments of the enterprise business to Broadcom and the ID analytics business to LexisNexis will help the company focus better on the consumer business. Moreover, NortonLifeLock’s cost-control measures would help it to enhance margins. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, large one-time payments for divestiture-related tax amounts dented the company’s cash flow. It is also hurt by changing customer spending behavior and execution risks. Moreover, intense competition is a headwind. Also, a highly leveraged balance sheet is a major concern. Management continues to expect low-single-digit bookings growth.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 162.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $715,062.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,032.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 64.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 79,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 30,989 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 12.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 1,561.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 630,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 592,713 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 28,629 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

