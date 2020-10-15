Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Northwest Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of NWBI opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,567 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 211,760 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 118,060 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 126,904 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,541 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 49,623 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

