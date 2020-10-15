Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Coverage Initiated at Boenning Scattergood

Analysts at Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NWBI. B. Riley began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $17.74.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.99 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 11.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 2.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 32.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 58,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 16.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,628 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

