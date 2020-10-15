Nord/LB Analysts Give BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) a €52.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BASF SE (BAS.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €55.73 ($65.57).

BASF SE (BAS.F) stock opened at €54.47 ($64.08) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is €52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €49.37. BASF SE has a 52 week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 52 week high of €72.17 ($84.91).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

