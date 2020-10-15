NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance in the United States. NMI Holdings, Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

NMIH has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded NMI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup started coverage on NMI in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on NMI from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NMI presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.88.

NMIH opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.88. NMI has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $107.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.09 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that NMI will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

