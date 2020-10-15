Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Up 5.2%

Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.40. 182,879 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 226,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKTX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.95.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($6.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($4.31). On average, research analysts anticipate that Nkarta Inc will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nkarta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

