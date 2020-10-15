NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Insider Jin-Long Chen Sells 25,000 Shares

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $425,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 945,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,083,985.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jin-Long Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, September 1st, Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $445,750.00.

NGM opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $23.95.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $19.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 130.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 165.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 14th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.