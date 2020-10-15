NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives GBX 4,994.73 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,994.73 ($65.26).

Several analysts have weighed in on NXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,500 ($71.86) to GBX 5,700 ($74.47) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of NEXT to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 4,500 ($58.79) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

LON:NXT opened at GBX 5,868 ($76.67) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 640.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion and a PE ratio of 22.64. NEXT has a 12-month low of GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 7,358 ($96.13). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,060.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,220.33.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

