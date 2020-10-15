Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the September 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other news, EVP Dustin David Norris acquired 8,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $76,389.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 859,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 124,928 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 16.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter.

NHF stock opened at $8.36 on Thursday. Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.35%.

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.