NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) Receives $26.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

ONEW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $23.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $21.56 on Monday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $408.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.01 million. On average, analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 69,290 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,327. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 150,000 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 693,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,175,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,286,114 shares of company stock valued at $24,436,166.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $995,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,470,000. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.