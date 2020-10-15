NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) Receives $26.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.
ONEW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $23.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $21.56 on Monday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 69,290 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,327. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 150,000 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 693,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,175,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,286,114 shares of company stock valued at $24,436,166.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $995,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,470,000. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
