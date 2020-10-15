New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) traded down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $160.86 and last traded at $162.10. 1,363,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 1,366,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.93.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $145.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.70.

The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.22.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $986.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.64 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,638,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,604 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,137,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,137 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,218,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,613,000 after acquiring an additional 747,773 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 358.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 645,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,885,000 after acquiring an additional 504,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 931,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,332,000 after acquiring an additional 496,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

