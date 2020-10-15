Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini Sells 1,750 Shares

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $263,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Niamh Louise Pellegrini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,000 shares of Nevro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.14, for a total value of $104,355.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $105,082.50.

Nevro stock opened at $151.39 on Thursday. Nevro Corp. has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $154.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.02 and its 200-day moving average is $126.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.44. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.86% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $56.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVRO. ValuEngine raised Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nevro from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nevro in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Nevro from $137.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Nevro from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nevro during the first quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Nevro by 35.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Nevro by 52.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 22,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Nevro by 100.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,318,000 after buying an additional 36,766 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

