Netcall plc (NET) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.25 on February 9th

Netcall plc (LON:NET) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from Netcall’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of NET opened at GBX 51.56 ($0.67) on Thursday. Netcall has a one year low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a one year high of GBX 54 ($0.71). The company has a market cap of $53.42 million and a P/E ratio of 257.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 40.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 35.87.

Several research analysts have commented on NET shares. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Netcall in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Netcall from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 57 ($0.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

In related news, insider Michael Jackson bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($31,356.15).

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

